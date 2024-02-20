Tampa Cleaning Company Led by three Brazilian Women Reaches Nearly $1 Million in Sales

Mara, Dayane and Juliana - Founders of Washe Cleaning

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washe Cleaning, a Tampa-based cleaning company, has achieved a major milestone in just two years of operation. Led by three Brazilian women, the company has reached almost $1 million in sales, solidifying its position as a top player in the local cleaning industry.

Since its inception, Washe Cleaning has been providing exceptional cleaning services to homes and businesses in the Tampa area. The company's success can be attributed to its commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. With their unique approach to cleaning and commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has been able to stand out in a crowded market and gain a loyal customer base.

The three founders of Washe Cleaning, Dayane, Juliana, and Mara, are proud to have achieved such a significant milestone in just two years. They credit their success to their hard work, dedication, and passion for providing affordable cleaning services. "We are thrilled to have reached almost $1 million in sales in such a short period of time. Our goal from the beginning was to provide great quality cleaning services at an affordable price, and we are thrilled to see that our team's hard work and dedication have paid off" said Dayane, one of the founders.

Washe Cleaning offers a wide range of cleaning services, including residential cleaning and commercial cleaning. With its continued growth and success, Washe Cleaning plans to expand its services and reach more customers in other counties in Florida.

As a company led by three strong and determined women, Washe Cleaning is breaking barriers and setting an example for other female entrepreneurs. The company's success story is a testament to the power of hard work, determination, and a passion for providing exceptional services. With its commitment to excellence, Washe Cleaning is poised to continue its growth and success in the years to come.

For more information about Washe Cleaning and its services, please visit their website at www.washecleaning.com or 888 98 WASHE