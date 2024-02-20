Empowering Businesses thru AI and Finance: My Media Buzz Hosts "The Summit 2024"

The Summit 2024 Alegra Hall, My Media Buzz Meet Me At The Top - The Summit 2024

#MeetMeAtTheTop

We are thrilled to host The Summit 2024 and provide businesses with the tools and strategies needed to thrive in today's competitive landscape,” — Alegra Hall, founder My Media Buzz

HOWARD COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Media Buzz, a WBENC certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE) founded by Alegra Hall, is proud to announce its upcoming event, The Summit 2024. Scheduled for Saturday, March 16th, The Summit 2024 is poised to revolutionize the way businesses harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to scale their operations and secure financial freedom.

With a focus on "Scale Your Business with AI," The Summit 2024 aims to equip participants with the tools, knowledge, and insights needed to navigate the evolving business landscape successfully. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the transformative potential of AI technology, streamline processes, and position their businesses for long-term growth.

Key highlights of the event include sessions on Financial Freedom, where attendees will gain valuable insights into business credits, financing, and loans, unlocking the secrets to financial success. Additionally, The Summit 2024 offers a deep dive into Media Mastery, providing attendees with the skills and strategies needed to leverage media platforms effectively and elevate their brands.

Distinguished speakers scheduled to appear at The Summit 2024 include Shelly Gross-Wade, a trailblazer in economic development and business finance, and Dr. Iyanu Odebode, a renowned AI professor and Chief Data Scientist. With their expertise and insights, attendees can expect to gain valuable knowledge and inspiration to drive their businesses forward.

The Summit 2024 will kick off at 8 am at the First Baptist Church of Guilford, with doors opening for breakfast, prayer and encouragement by Min. Janel Dia. The event will feature a full day of worship, workshops, and enlightenment, concluding at 2 pm.

"We are thrilled to host The Summit 2024 and provide businesses with the tools and strategies needed to thrive in today's competitive landscape," said Alegra Hall, founder of Maryland based My Media Buzz. "With a focus on AI technology, financial freedom, and media mastery, this event promises to be a catalyst for transformative growth and innovation."

For more information and to register for The Summit 2024, please visit https://keap.page/pxy391/thesummit-2024.html.

The Summit 2024