Sen. Lindsey Williams Announces Over $750,000 in Grant Funding for Local EMS and Fire; Emphasizes Need for Additional Funding

Pittsburgh, Pa. − February 20, 2024 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams announced today that volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services throughout Senate District 38 have received $764,272. 46 in operational grant funding through the Office of the State Fire Commissioner (OFSC).

These grants were made through the 2023-24 Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program. Grantees can use the funds for facility construction or repair, equipment purchase or repair, debt reduction associated with facility or equipment, training and certification of members, and materials for fire prevention education for the general public. Additional information about the grant program can be found here.

“Our EMS companies and volunteer fire departments spend countless hours fundraising to provide top-quality, lifesaving services to their community members every single year,” said Senator Williams. “While this annual grant program provides predictable operations funding for our first responders, grant amounts have not kept up with rising costs facing these mostly volunteer departments. We need to do more on the state and local levels to ensure that these organizations can continue to maintain their high levels of professionalism and readiness.”

Fire companies receiving grant funding in Senate District 38 are:

Bauerstown Volunteer Fire Department received $15,395.81;

Berkeley Hills Fire Company received $16,951.99;

Blawnox-Glenover Volunteer Fire Company received 15,006.77;

Cherry City Volunteer Fire Company received $13,412;

Citizens Volunteer Hose Company No. 1 received $15,006.77

City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire received $16,368.42

East Deer Volunteer Hose Company received $13,061.55

Elfinwild Volunteer Fire Company of Shaler Township received $15,590.33;

Etna Volunteer Fire Department received $16,562.94;

Evergreen Fire Company received $15,000;

Fairview Volunteer Fire Department received $13,839.63;

Fawn Township Fire Department 1 received $13,061.55;

Fawn Township Volunteer Fire Department 2 received $13,061.55

Fox Chapel Volunteer Fire Department received $15,395.81

Frazer Volunteer Fire Department #1 received $13,256.07

Frazer Volunteer Fire Department #2 received $13,645.11

Hampton Township Volunteer Fire Department 1 received $13,839.63;

Harrison Hill Volunteer Fire Company #4 received $15,006.77;

Highland Firemen’s Association received $15,784.85;

Hilltop Hose Company No. 3 received $15,395.81;

Indiana Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 received $14,617.72

Ingomar Volunteer Fire Company #2 received $15,201.29;

Keating Fire Company received $13,256.07;

Laurel Gardens Volunteer Fire Company received $13,450.59;

Middle Road Volunteer Fire Department received $14,812.24;

North Hampton Volunteer Fire Department received $15,979.38;

Parkview Plan Volunteer Fire Department received $13,645.11;

Peebles District Volunteer Fire Company received $16,951.99;

Perrysville Volunteer Fire Company received $15,979.38;

Pioneer Hose Company received $13,645.11;

Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Company #1 received $13,061.55;

Quaill District Fireman’s Association received $13,839.63;

Ross/West View Emergency Medical Services Authority received $16,951.99;

Shaler Villa Volunteer Fire Company received $13,450.59;

Springdale Volunteer Fire Department received $13,839.63;

Summit Hose Company received $14,228.68;

Volunteer Fire Company of Rural Ridge received $15,590.33;

West Deer Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 received $13,256.07;

West Deer Volunteer Fire Department No. 2 received $15,000;

West Deer Volunteer Fire Company No. 3 received $16,951.99;

West View Fire Company #1 received $41,006.77; and

Wexford Volunteer Fire Company received $16,951.99.

The following EMS agencies in District 38 received grant funding:

Citizens Volunteer Hose Company #1 EMS received $10,000;

City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire EMS received $15,000;

Foxwall Emergency Medical Service, Inc. received $7,961;

McCandless Franklin Park Ambulance Authority received $15,000;

Parkview Plan Volunteer Fire Department EMS received $10,000;

Richland EMS, Inc. received $15,000;

Ross/West View Emergency Medical Services Authority received $15,000;

Shaler Area Emergency Medical Services, Inc. received $15,000; and

West Deer EMS received $15,000.

