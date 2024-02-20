Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,643 in the last 365 days.

NGM Bio to Participate in the Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that David J. Woodhouse, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a corporate panel discussion on novel oncology targets at the Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 5th, at 9:10 am ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the Investors and Media sections of NGM Bio’s website at https://ir.ngmbio.com/events-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be archived on NGM Bio’s site for 30 days following the event.

About NGM Bio

NGM Bio is focused on discovering and developing novel, life-changing medicines for people whose health and lives have been disrupted by disease. NGM Bio’s biology-centric drug discovery approach aims to seamlessly integrate interrogation of complex disease-associated biology and protein engineering expertise to unlock proprietary insights that are leveraged to generate promising product candidates and enable their rapid advancement into proof-of-concept studies. All therapeutic candidates in the NGM Bio pipeline have been generated by its in-house discovery engine, always led by biology and motivated by unmet patient need. Visit us at www.ngmbio.com for more information.

Investor Contact:   Media Contact:
ir@ngmbio.com   media@ngmbio.com 

                                      
                                      


Primary Logo

You just read:

NGM Bio to Participate in the Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more