Communities Happen on Main Street: Ideas into Action: Inland Northwest Partners PresentsMar06

Join Inland Northwest Partners on March 6 at 9:00 a.m. for “Communities Happen on Main Street: Ideas into Action”.

The event will take place in Pullman, Washington at the Courtyard by Marriott,

Inland Northwest Partners (INP) is a non-profit organization focused on enhancing the long-term

vitality of a two-state region through its core offering of educational meetings, programs, and

seminars. More than 300 business and community leaders from eastern Washington and northern

Idaho are members. INP is also part of a regional collaborative known as the Inland Northwest

Economic Alliance (INEA), a consortium of sixteen economic development agencies.

Register here.