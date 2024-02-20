Communities Happen on Main Street: Ideas into Action: Inland Northwest Partners PresentsMar06

StartMarch 6, 2024 MTAll day eventEndMarch 6, 2024 MTAll day event
Join Inland Northwest Partners on March 6 at 9:00 a.m. for “Communities Happen on Main Street: Ideas into Action”.
The event will take place in Pullman, Washington at the Courtyard by Marriott,
Inland Northwest Partners (INP) is a non-profit organization focused on enhancing the long-term
vitality of a two-state region through its core offering of educational meetings, programs, and
seminars. More than 300 business and community leaders from eastern Washington and northern
Idaho are members. INP is also part of a regional collaborative known as the Inland Northwest
Economic Alliance (INEA), a consortium of sixteen economic development agencies.
Register here.