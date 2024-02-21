Lansdale Non-Profit Hosts Groundbreaking Pop-Up Book Exhibit Exploring Femininity and Identity

Artist Kristina Bivona D-Block Femme

365 Foundation Presents Inaugural Solo Art Exhibition Paper Dolls by Kristina Bivona

LANSDALE, PENNSYLVANIA, US, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 365 Foundation, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and empowering women in the community, is proud to present the inaugural solo art exhibition Paper Dolls by artist Kristina Bivona. The exhibition will showcase pop-up books and experimental prints that explore the complexities of femininity, sexuality, and identity.

"This is not just an art exhibition; it is a powerful statement on women's liberation and the challenges faced by women in society today," said Natalie Venezia, Founder and CEO of 365 Foundation. "Through her work, Kristina Bivona confronts societal norms that both objectify and stigmatize women."

Bivona's artwork delves into themes of high femme queer presentation, sex work, capital, stigma, and more. Using unconventional materials such as body-grade silicone and petroleum jelly, she creates playful prints that challenge traditional notions of femininity.

The Paper Dolls exhibition will feature a double-sided tunnel book as well as an oversized book hanging from the ceiling. These multi-dimensional pop-up books serve as a visual representation of the struggles faced by women in modern society.

"We are thrilled to host Kristina Bivona's groundbreaking work at 365 Foundation," added Venezia. "Her art sparks important conversations about gender equality and empowerment."

The grand opening event for Paper Dolls will take place at the 365 Foundation Lansdale, PA Art Gallery on March 8, 2024 and runs through April 7th. For more information about the event or the services provided by 365 Foundation, please visit https://www.365foundation.com or contact Natalie Venezia at natalie@365.foundation.

About 365 Foundation:

Based in Lansdale, PA., the 365 Foundation is a non-profit grassroots organization dedicated to promoting social justice and diversity through initiatives that empower women in the community led by Founder and CEO Natalie Venezia. Through partnerships with local organizations and advocacy efforts through various artistic mediums like exhibitions such as Paper Dolls, 365 Foundation aims to create safe spaces for women to express themselves while advocating for equal rights.

