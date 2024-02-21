Renowned Pastry Chef Elisa Marie Launches Exciting New YouTube Series: "Elisa Marie Bakes"
EINPresswire.com/ -- The baking world is about to get a whole lot sweeter as Elisa Marie, a professional baker with over a decade of experience, unveils her latest culinary masterpiece: "Elisa Marie Bakes." This captivating YouTube series blends expert baking techniques with Elisa's unique warmth and charm, promising viewers an unforgettable journey through the art of Southern baking.
Having grown up in the South and honed her culinary skills in the bustling culinary scene of Chicago, Elisa Marie has now brought her talents back to Orange County, California. Her culinary prowess has earned her eight ribbons from the prestigious OC Fair, including two blue ribbons and one best-in-division award, solidifying her reputation as a force to be reckoned with in the world of baking.
"Elisa Marie Baking," proudly woman-owned and operated, was born out of Elisa's desire to share her beloved Southern-style family recipes with the community. Starting in 2020, amidst lockdowns, she made door-to-door deliveries, and today, her delectable creations grace the shelves of six esteemed locations across the area, including The Anaheim Marriott, Santa Monica Seafood, Irvine Ranch Market, and all three OC locations of The Butchery. Furthermore, her website now facilitates the delivery of her delectable baked goods directly to homes across Southern California.
Now, with "Elisa Marie Bakes," Elisa's lifelong dream of sharing her bakery and stories with a global audience has become a reality. Combining her professional expertise with her down-to-earth charm, Elisa aims to demystify baking and create an inviting environment where viewers feel like they're baking alongside a friend.
"Growing up, I watched countless baking shows, but none quite catered to advanced home bakers like me," says Elisa. "With 'Elisa Marie Bakes,' I hope to strike the perfect balance by sharing tips from both my professional and home baking experiences, making baking accessible and enjoyable for everyone."
In each episode, Elisa not only showcases a recipe close to her heart but also invites viewers to explore her blog, where they can find the recipe along with a bonus story from her colorful past. This additional content adds depth to the viewing experience, allowing fans to further connect with Elisa and her culinary journey.
Produced, directed, and edited by Elisa Marie and her husband, "Elisa Marie Bakes" is a true labor of love. Despite the occasional mishaps – lovingly referred to by Elisa as her "goblin energy"—each episode is a testament to her unwavering passion for baking and storytelling.
So, whether you're a seasoned baker or just starting out, join Elisa Marie every Wednesday as she shares her infectious enthusiasm, valuable insights, and, of course, delicious recipes. Subscribe to "Elisa Marie Bakes" on YouTube and get ready to laugh, learn, and grow along with Elisa as she bares her soul and boosts your baking game one episode at a time.
Contact:
Elisa Marie Baking
Email: elisamariebaking@gmail.com
Website: www.elisamariebaking.com
Instagram: @elisamariebaking
Facebook: /ElisaMarieBaking
YouTube: Elisa Marie Bakes
