U.S., Japan and Australia Conduct Trilateral Exercise in Bay of Bengal

The exercise included the Takanami-class destroyer JS Sazanami (DD 113) of the JMSDF, the Anzac-class frigate HMAS Warramunga (FFH 152) of the RAN, and USS Halsey.

Throughout this exercise, participants conducted trilateral operations designed to enhance interoperability through maneuver, communications, and information sharing. The exercise increased the collective ability of the three nations to maintain maritime security and readiness to respond to any regional contingency.

“It’s a privilege to sail alongside our allies and partners from Australia and Japan,” said Capt. Justin Harts, commander of Task Force (CTF) 71. “Fortifying our interoperability is paramount for CTF 71 and amplifies our mission of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The last time the three nations conducted a naval exercise as a trilateral force was on Feb. 15th, in the South China Sea.

Australia and Japan have both forged long-standing alliances with the U.S., built on shared interests, promoting global security, stability, and economic prosperity.

Halsey is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.