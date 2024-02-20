USS Arleigh Burke Arrives in Souda Bay, Crete

Mooring in Souda Bay provides a chance to further strengthen the United States’ partnership with NATO ally, Greece, and demonstrates Americans’ commitment to a stable, secure, and prosperous Europe. It also allows Arleigh Burke’s Sailors to experience the unique aspects of Greek culture.

“Opportunities for port visits in Souda Bay are always enjoyed by the hard working men and women of Arleigh Burke,” said Arleigh Burke Commanding Officer Cmdr. Tyrchra Bowman. “Greece has played such a crucial role in our NATO alliance since 1952 in maintaining collective security throughout the region. The Greek people have been a longtime friend to the American people. We always feel welcomed here, and my team and I look forward to opportunities to train and continue to strengthen our partnership together.”

During Arleigh Burke’s time in Souda Bay, the ship will conduct short-term maintenance as it approaches the third month of its forward deployed patrol, in which the ship has supported both Carrier Strike Group Twelve and the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group.

Ahead of the visit, Arleigh Burke’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation committee organized tours of several cultural sites, including Rethymnon and Lake Kournas.

The Arleigh Burke is currently on a scheduled patrol in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests.

For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.