EU provides €83 million in humanitarian aid to support people in Ukraine and in Moldova

Today, the European Commission announced an initial €83 million in humanitarian aid to support the people affected by Russia’s war against Ukraine in 2024.

Of the €83 million humanitarian funding:

€75 million is allocated for humanitarian projects in Ukraine to provide emergency aid including access to basic needs such as shelter, protection services, clean water, education and healthcare. The special focus will be on protecting people affected by the war, especially those living close to the frontline areas.

€8 million is allocated for humanitarian projects in Moldova providing targeted assistance to the most vulnerable, including humanitarian cash assistance for basic needs, protection, and health.

Including the new funding announced today, the European Commission has allocated €926 million for humanitarian aid programmes to help civilians affected by the war in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February 2022. Of this funding, €860 million has been disbursed for humanitarian programmes within Ukraine and €66 million to support refugees who have fled to neighbouring Moldova.

“In the past two years, Russia has been waging an unjust and unjustifiable war against Ukraine and its people. While I commend the resilience and iron will of the Ukrainian people, it is evident that the war has left almost 40% of Ukrainians dependent on humanitarian aid,” said Janez Lenarčič, European Commissioner for Crisis Management.

He added that the EU would continue to closely monitor evolving needs on the ground in order to react to the most pressing humanitarian challenges.

