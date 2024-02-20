Submit Release
Artworks by Monique Rolle-Johnson on display at the Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill through April 17

RHODE ISLAND, February 20 - Opening Reception is Feb. 29

Providence, RI— The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today that works by Monique Rolle-Johnson, Cranston, are currently on display until April 17 at the Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill. The exhibition features mixed-media paintings on wood and canvas in vivid colors with expressionistic imagery.

The Opening Reception is on Thursday, Feb. 29, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., in the Atrium Gallery, first floor of the state's Administration Building, One Capitol Hill, Providence. There will be a Meet the Artist on Thursday, March 28, noon-1 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public.

Performers at the Opening Reception will be North Providence's Kim Trusty, and Cranston's House of M?ny, LLC., and W.A.R. Dance Collective, featuring choreographer, Melodie Thompson.

Official Bio (provided by artist)

A figurative colorist who skillfully utilizes color, depth, and design, Rolle-Johnson's trademarks are etched in her artistic flamboyance and rich, ethnic heritage. Affectionately penned, The Artistic Diva, her talents range from drawing, to printmaking, illustration to her signature bold paintings, and interior designs to curatorial oversight. Rolle-Johnson's works are in private and gallery collections both nationally and internationally.

Her solo and group exhibitions spanned the United States and the Caribbean.

Rolle-Johnson has 25 years as a consummate educator instructing through curricula, life skills, and aspirational mentorship. She has taught within every academic level ranging from elementary to collegiate. She has received degrees from RISD and The University of the Bahamas in conjunction with the University of the West Indies.

A native of the Bahamas, Monique serves as co-principal of the House of M?ny, LLC., and continues to be sought for her art and design consultations, educational expertise, and fine art commissions.

Exhibit details What: Jubilation, an exhibition by Monique Rolle-Johnson, Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill, Providence. When: On display until April 17; open to the public, weekdays 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Where: First floor of the state's Administration Building, One Capitol Hill, Providence.

