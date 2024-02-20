From Dr. Zuhair Alharthi, Secretary General of the International Dialogue Centre – KAICIID

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID) and in my personal capacity, I would like to extend our warmest congratulations on Your Excellency’s reelection as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Your leadership and vision have been instrumental in guiding your nation towards prosperity and peace, and your reelection is a testament to the trust and confidence that the people of Azerbaijan have in your stewardship.

Azerbaijan's support for the mandate of KAICIID has been invaluable. Your nation's commitment to promoting the values of peace and dialogue aligns with our core mission, and together, we have made significant strides towards fostering understanding and cooperation among diverse communities.

As we celebrate your reelection, the entire KAICIID family joins me in congratulating Your Excellency and wishing you the very best in your continued leadership. We look forward to further strengthening our collaboration and working closely with your government to advance our shared goals of peace, dialogue, and understanding.

Please accept, Your Excellency, our best wishes for your success in the years to come.

With assurances of my highest consideration,

Dr. Zuhair Alharthi

Secretary General of the International Dialogue Centre – KAICIID