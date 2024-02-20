Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, February 20, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of February 20 include the following:

Tuesday, February 20 at 9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster attended a press conference for Century Aluminum, State House, First Floor Lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, February 20 at 11:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette provided the keynote address at the SC Biz Inaugural Empowering Women Recognition luncheon, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 2100 Bush River Road, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, February 21 to Friday, February 23: Gov. McMaster will attend the National Governors Association and Republican Governors Association’s winter meetings, Washington, D.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: February 12, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for February 12, 2024, included:

Tuesday, February 13

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Agency meeting.

10:25 AM: Call with a local official.

10:30 AM: Policy meeting.

10:45 AM: Constituent meeting.

12:45 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Governor's Conference on Tourism and Travel’s Annual Industry Awards Luncheon, Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa, Grand Ballroom, Two Grasslawn Avenue, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

3:45 PM: Economic development meeting.

Wednesday, February 14

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for H. 3690, ESG Pension Protection Act, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:35 AM: Constituent meeting.

10:45 AM: Constituent meeting.

10:50 AM: Agency meeting.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke to Leadership Greenville and Leadership Charleston, State House, First Floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:10 AM: Constituent meeting.

11:20 AM: Constituent meeting.

11:30 AM: Constituent meeting. 

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the SC Automotive Summit, Hyatt Regency Greenville, Main Ballroom, 220 North Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

1:45 PM: Economic development meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended an Economic Development Announcement at Greenville County Square, 301 University Ridge, Greenville, S.C.

5:00 PM: Meeting with a local official. 

Thursday, February 15

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the Scout Motors Groundbreaking, 501 Blythewood Road, Blythewood, S.C        

Friday, February 16

11:00 AM: Agency meeting.   

