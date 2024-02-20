AB1098 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules - 2024-02-20
WISCONSIN, February 20 - An Act to amend 40.05 (1) (b) 1a., 40.23 (1) (bm) and 40.63 (7) of the statutes; Relating to: contributions by protective occupation participants and separation from service for retirement benefits under the Wisconsin Retirement System (suggested as remedial legislation by the Department of Employee Trust Funds).
Status: A - Rules
|2/20/2024 Asm.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules
