AB1099 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules - 2024-02-20

WISCONSIN, February 20 - An Act to repeal 422.402 and 422.421 (8); to renumber and amend 140.17; to amend 140.02 (1) (e), 140.02 (2) (a), 140.02 (3), 140.02 (4) (b), 140.02 (6) (a), 428.202 (2) (d) 1. and 551.406 (3) (a) 2.; and to create 140.17 (2m) and (3) of the statutes; Relating to: updating an obsolete reference to the National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc.; eliminating an obsolete provision in the Wisconsin Consumer Act; updating a cross-reference to a federal law definition of high-cost mortgage; information included on a notary public's stamp and clarifying terminology and removing statutory duplication relating to notaries public (suggested as remedial legislation by the Department of Financial Institutions).