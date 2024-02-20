Submit Release
AB1101 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules - 2024-02-20

WISCONSIN, February 20 - An Act to amend 165.75 (1) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratories division administrator (suggested as remedial legislation by the Department of Justice).

Status: A - Rules

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
2/20/2024 Asm. Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules  

