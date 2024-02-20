AB1102 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules - 2024-02-20
WISCONSIN, February 20 - An Act to amend 280.15 (2m) (e), 280.15 (2m) (f) 1m. a. and 280.15 (2m) (f) 2m. a. of the statutes; Relating to: administration of well drilling, heat exchange drilling, and pump installing examinations (suggested as remedial legislation by the Department of Natural Resources).
Status: A - Rules
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|2/20/2024 Asm.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1102