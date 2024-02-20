Submit Release
AB1102 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules - 2024-02-20

WISCONSIN, February 20 - An Act to amend 280.15 (2m) (e), 280.15 (2m) (f) 1m. a. and 280.15 (2m) (f) 2m. a. of the statutes; Relating to: administration of well drilling, heat exchange drilling, and pump installing examinations (suggested as remedial legislation by the Department of Natural Resources).

Status: A - Rules

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
2/20/2024 Asm. Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules  

