AB1104 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules - 2024-02-20

WISCONSIN, February 20 - An Act to repeal 45.03 (13) (j), 45.03 (13) (k), 45.04 (1) (intro.) and 45.04 (1) (b); to renumber and amend 45.04 (1) (a); to amend 16.283 (1) (c), 20.485 (2) (rm), 45.03 (3) (a), 45.03 (3) (b), 45.03 (13) (f) 2., 45.04 (2), 45.04 (3), 45.04 (5), 45.04 (8), 45.05, 45.08 (1), 45.08 (2), 45.60 (1) (b), 45.60 (2), 45.82 (1) and 69.30 (1) (bm); and to create 45.01 (4m) of the statutes; Relating to: the Council on Veterans Programs; county veterans service offices; repealing expired programs within the Department of Veterans Affairs; mental health services for post-traumatic stress disorder; and celebration of Memorial Day (suggested as remedial legislation by the Department of Veterans Affairs).

Status: A - Rules

2/20/2024 Asm. Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules  

