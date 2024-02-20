Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,642 in the last 365 days.

AB1105 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules - 2024-02-20

WISCONSIN, February 20 - An Act to amend 221.0802 of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating an obsolete provision relating to the state treasurer (suggested as remedial legislation by the Office of the State Treasurer).

Status: A - Rules

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
2/20/2024 Asm. Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules  

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1105

You just read:

AB1105 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules - 2024-02-20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more