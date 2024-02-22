Dr. Karen Toubi, OB/GYN is Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
It's a privilege to be recognized for providing exceptional care to women, and I am committed to continuing to uphold the highest standards of excellence in healthcare.”BEVERLY HILLS , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.
Dr. Karen Toubi has earned the 2024 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Toubi strives to enhance her patients’ quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results. Dr. Karen Toubi, is a board-certified gynecologist in Beverly Hills, California. Specializing in gynecologic care for women of all ages, Dr. Toubi focuses on women’s intimate health, menopausal care, and cosmetic gynecology. Her extensive knowledge and expertise are devoted to helping women achieve optimal well-being and confidence in intimate health.
Dr. Toubi addresses unique concerns and fosters open dialogue, creating a safe space for intimate issues like pain, dryness, labial hypertrophy, low libido, and challenges with intimate satisfaction. She has a unique perspective to help restore confidence in both the functionality and the aesthetic components of the vulva.
Dr. Toubi shares her excitement about winning the Women’s Choice Award and states, "I am truly honored to receive the Women's Choice Award. It's a privilege to be recognized for providing exceptional care to women, and I am committed to continuing to uphold the highest standards of excellence in healthcare."
Delia Passi, Founder of Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.
Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. And as research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household, and have the highest expectations of their providers- as they should.
