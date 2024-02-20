Mayor Wu and the Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement to host the Mayor's Youth Summit February 24

After 20 years since it was last held, Mayor Michelle Wu is hosting the Mayor’s Youth Summit, an event to celebrate youth and create opportunities for them to connect with City resources and other young leaders in Boston. The Mayor’s Youth Summit aims to engage and inspire the City's young people in a fun and interactive way. Along with the Mayor’s Youth Summit, the Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement (OYEA), in partnership with community organizations and other City agencies, will host more than 20 free events for teens across the City of Boston throughout the week of February vacation, as part of Youth Week.

“Boston’s future is in our young people, and we’re lucky to have their leadership and energy to build a city for everyone,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I look forward to an exciting week culminating in this historic summit.”

“We are thrilled to be able to work with our many partners to host the Mayor’s Youth Summit,” said José Massó, Chief of Human Services. “Boston is blessed to have so many bright, talented, engaged young people and the Summit will be an opportunity to celebrate them and to create space to learn more about how we can better meet their needs.”

The City, together with youth-serving partner organizations, is hosting more than 20 events for teens during this week of February vacation, concluding with the Mayor’s Youth Summit hosted at Artists for Humanity on Saturday, February 24. The goal of these events is to create safe spaces for young leaders to connect and have fun during this school break, with programming ranging from open mic sessions, to music showcases, workshops, career fairs, sports fairs, and more.

The free Mayor’s Youth Summit, designed for teens 14-19, is a celebratory event where Boston's youth can engage directly with City staff, providers, and each other. The goal is to showcase the various opportunities offered by the city, and partners, to encourage more significant social investment, and foster enthusiasm for leadership and civic engagement among younger generations. Throughout the summit, participants will have the chance to engage in thought-provoking discussions, work on interactive art exhibits, see outstanding youth performances, and connect with like-minded peers from diverse backgrounds. The event will feature Mayor Michelle Wu and Cousin Stizz, a rapper and songwriter from Dorchester, as keynote speakers. Stizz, who currently resides in Los Angeles, California, will speak about his experience growing up in Boston and what it took to become a successful recording artist.

The Mayor's Youth Summit was first held in 1994 and was held annually for 10 years. The 2024 Mayor's Youth Summit will mark the 20th anniversary since it was last held and 30 years since its inception. The City has brought this event back with new energy reflecting the values and interests of Boston's youth. The relaunch of the Mayor’s Youth Summit was made possible under the leadership of Pedro Cruz, the inaugural Executive Director of the Office of Youth Engagement & Advancement. In the development of the Summit, he recognized the importance of supporting youth to engage directly with local government and leaders in their community to foster a vibrant civic culture, responsive to all demographics.

Pedro’s story of leadership and commitment to Latinx and urban youth begins with his own experience as a proud first-generation American-Puerto Rican child growing up in Boston, being a part of Boston Public Schools and Boston Centers for Youth & Families. After becoming the inaugural Executive Director of the Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement, Pedro has shaped the City’s vision of what it means to engage authentically with youth as partners in the work of improving the City. His vision for the reinvigorated Youth Summit is to focus intentionally on creating a summit environment that will resonate with youth.

“The Mayor’s Youth Week and Summit are important because the young people of this city need to know we are willing to invest in them,” said Pedro Cruz, Executive Director of the Office of Youth Engagement & Advancement. “We aim to create spaces where they can tap into their leadership and be connected to resources.”

The event will have free meals, giveaways, awards, performances, activities, and resources for youth. Activities will include an interactive art wall, festival games, a self-care station, a 360 photo booth, and more. Youth will have access to a multitude of resources, including mental health resources, job providers, LGBTQ+ support, and food access. There will be performances by 617Peak, Beat the Odds, Teen Empowerment, and Boston’s Youth Poet Laureate. The Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement will be presenting the Youth Leader Award at the Summit, open to all Boston youth ages 14-19 who demonstrate high levels of leadership and/or commitment to civic engagement.

“The decision to revive the Youth Summit highlights the substantial investment the city has made in our youth. We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to bring our young people together to connect, collaborate and celebrate each other,” said Camila Pineiro, Founder of Beat the Odds. “Mayor Wu's unwavering dedication to our community is evident, and her commitment serves as an inspiration for the positive change we aim to achieve.”

For all events hosted by Mayor’s Youth Week, please visit

https://www.boston.gov/human-services/mayors-youth-summit

Boston Youth Career Expo - One Bead

Tuesday, February 20, 1-4 p.m.

Career exploration fair for Boston Public Students, featuring more than 20 BIPOC professionals representing industries ranging from fashion to finance.

Location: Bruce C Bolling Building 6th Floor, 2300 Washington St, Roxbury

Please RSVP here

Film Screening: “Mattapan, the Documentary” and Teen time - Boys and Girls Club Boston

Tuesday, February 20. 2-4 p.m.

Special screening of “Mattapan, the Documentary”

Location: Mattapan Teen Center, 10 Hazelton St, Mattapan

Please RSVP here

3 on 3 Girls’ Basketball Tournament - Boys and Girls Club Boston

Tuesday, February 20, 4-6 p.m.

Location: Edgerly Family South Boston, 230 West 6th St, South Boston

Please RSVP here

Spotlight Boston - Help by AMG

Tuesday, February 20, 4-8 p.m.

Event to spotlight local musical and visual artists.

Location: BAGLY, 28 Court Square, Boston

Please RSVP here

15 & Under Co-Ed 3-on-3 Basketball Tourney - Boys and Girls Club Boston

Wednesday, February 21, 1-3 p.m.

Location: Charlestown Club, 15 Green St, Charlestown

Please RSVP here

Plena Workshop - Hyde Square Task Force

Wednesday, February 21, 2-4 p.m.

Workshop to teach youth how to play, dance, and improvise within the folkloric form of Plena music.

Location: Hyde Square Task Force, 30 Sunnyside St, Jamaica Plain

Please RSVP here

Youth Mental Health Podcast Session and Mixer - Boston Public Health Commission

Wednesday, February 21, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Listen to a mental health podcast created by youth, in collaboration with Dr. Kevin Simon, the Chief Behavioral Health Officer for the City of Boston.

Please RSVP here

Location: ConnectedBoston, 56 Warren St, Roxbury

LGBTQ+ Youth Social Night - BAGLY and MCLGBTQY

Wednesday, February 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

LGBTQ+ Youth Social Night at BAGLY's Downtown Boston Community Center, with snacks, video games, crafts, and speed friending. Get to know more LGBTQ+ youth in the city, learn about opportunities to get involved with both organizations, and explore everything the Community Center has to offer.

Location: BAGLY, 28 Court Square, Boston

Please RSVP here

Teen Leadership Council Community Workshop - Boch Center’s Teen Leadership Council

Thursday, February 22, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Performing arts-based interactive workshop about a social justice topic that they connect to – Ice-breakers, original performances by Teen leaders, interactive arts-based activities to engage in dialogue with participants, conversations about how to use the art to speak advocacy and change.

Location: Boch Center’s Teen Leadership Council, Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St, Boston

Please RSVP here

Youth Sports Fair - City of Boston

Thursday, February 22, 1-4 p.m.

The City of Boston is hosting a Youth Sports Fairs for youth to play sports, earn prizes, and connect with youth sports providers. All Boston youth ages 9-14 and their families are invited to attend to explore different sports and learn about Spring 2024 youth sports opportunities.

Location: Shelburne Community Center, 2730 Washington St, Roxbury

Please RSVP here

Poetry Slam at the Jackson Mann - BCYF Jackson Mann

Thursday, February 22, 2-4 p.m.

Local teens are invited to present their spoken word. Food will be served and special guest speakers/ writers will be attending the event. No RSVP required.

Location: BCYF Jackson Mann, 500 Cambridge St, Allston

Queer Game Night - Boston Glass and MA Commission on LGBTQ Youth (MCLGBTQY)

Thursday, February 22, 3-5 p.m.

Game night with snacks, music, games and lots of queer community in a safe and relaxed space centered on queer and trans youth of color. Get to know more LGBTQ+ youth of color in the City, learn about services and opportunities to get involved with both organizations, and explore everything the GLASS Drop-in Center has to offer.

Location: Boston GLASS, 555 Amory St Suite 2, Jamaica Plain

Please RSVP here

Documentary Screening and Discussion Panel: “This Ain’t Normal” - Boys and Girls Club Boston

Thursday, February 22, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Location: Yawkey Club of Roxbury, 115 Warren St, Roxbury

Please RSVP here

Teen Open Mic - Grubstreet

Thursday, February 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Teen-centered open mic open house for teens who have a new work in progress or are just looking for a space to meet other young writers and learn about our programs. Food will be provided, and all readers will be entered in a raffle to win free books and YAWP swag.

Location: GrubStreet’s Center for Creative Writing, 50 Liberty Drive, Seaport

Please RSVP here

Bring it to the Hall: Youth Tour and House-Ball Demonstration

Friday, February 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Join the Mayor's Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement for a Youth Tour followed by a panel and demonstration; registration is limited, and lunch will be served, as we explore the history of the House-Ball Culture, an underground LGBTQ+ subculture created by Black and Brown individuals in opposition to racism within established drag queen pageant circuits, with a voguing performance by the Legendary House Mother London Saint Morta and their house members, who were also finalists on HBO Max’s LEGENDARY. No RSVP required.

Location: City Hall and City Hall Pavilion, 1 City Hall Square, Boston

Boba Babble - Map for Health

Friday, February 23, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Join MAP for Health and Fenway Health for conversations surrounding the health, wellness, and cultural aspects of the Queer and Trans Asian/Pacific Islander (QTAPI) community. Bubble tea provided.

Location: BAGLY Boston, 28 Court Square, Boston

Please RSVP here

Music Showcase + Open Mic - Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA)

Friday, February 23, 2-4 p.m.

Join the ICA for a music showcase by teens in the Music Production Group AMP followed by a dance party at ICA’s Seaport Studio.

Location: Institute of Contemporary Art’s Seaport Studio, 140 Seaport Blvd, Seaport

Please RSVP here

Red Flags and Roses Youth-led Campaign Kick-off Event - Beat the Odds

Friday, February 23, 5-9 p.m.

The Red Flags and Roses Youth-Led Campaign kick-off event to bring the public’s awareness to teen dating violence. The event will feature a special viewing of our digital campaign content created by BTO youth participants, music by DJ Stix and DJ Kitz, live performances by Amanda Shea, Red Shaydez Sanye, and Jo Saza, and food from Everybody Gotta Eat. We will come together to support the Red Flags and Roses campaign, which empowers our youth to reshape relationship culture and prevent teen dating violence.

Location: WBUR CitySpace, 890 Commonwealth Ave, Boston

Please RSVP here

Mayor’s Youth Summit - Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement

Saturday, February 24, 1-6 p.m.

The Mayor’s Youth Summit is a celebration of Boston’s youth that aims to engage and inspire the City's young people in a fun and interactive way. This event will provide a space for young people to network, learn new skills, connect to resources, and address the most important issues facing youth today.

Location: Artists for Humanity Epicenter, 100 W 2nd St, South Boston

Please buy tickets here