The State of Deer and Elk: Deer Harvest Management (VIDEO)

In the ninth episode of Fish and Game’s ‘State of Deer and Elk’ series, Fish and Game Regional Wildlife Biologist, Eric Freeman, discusses how wildlife biologists manage deer harvest for different scenarios, such as habitat protection, maximum herd numbers, or disease prevention.
