First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Annual Cash Dividend of $0.35 Per Share

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: FBSI), the holding company for Stockmens Bank (“Bank”), Colorado Springs, Colorado, announced today that its Board of Directors declared an annual cash dividend of $0.35 per share on the Company’s outstanding common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on April 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 1, 2024.



About the Company

First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Stockmens Bank, a FDIC-insured commercial bank chartered by the State of Colorado that conducts business from its home office in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and eight full-service offices in the Missouri cities of Mountain Grove, Marshfield, Ava, Kissee Mills, Gainesville, Hartville, Crane and Springfield, as well as full-service offices in Akron, Colorado and Bartley, Nebraska.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Stockmens Bank, may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements” in its reports to shareholders and in other communications by the Company. These forward-looking statements are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such statements address the following subjects: future operating results; customer growth and retention; loan and other product demand; earnings growth and expectations; new products and services; credit quality and adequacy of reserves; results of examinations by our bank regulators; technology; and our employees. The following factors, among others, could cause the Company’s financial performance to differ materially from the expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; inflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services of the Company and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users; the impact of changes in laws and regulations applicable to financial services companies; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; and the success of the Company at managing and collecting assets of borrowers in default and managing the risks of the foregoing.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims any intent or obligation, to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Contact: Robert M. Alexander, Chairman and CEO - (719) 955-2800