University of Waterloo - School of Accounting and Finance Demonstrate Financial Savviness at CFA Institute Research Challenge Local Competition

Celebrating the 15th year of the CFA Institute Research Challenge

Toronto, ON, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Congratulations to the outstanding students of University of Waterloo - School of Accounting and Finance for their compelling research which earned them the winning title at the CFA Institute Research Challenge local competition. The student team members, Aryaman Dhillon, Arnav Sheth Coco Dai, Ronis Goel and Ryan Trainor will each receive a thousand-dollar prize and will be advancing to the sub-regional competition of the CFA Institute Research Challenge.

"Representing the University of Waterloo during the CFA Investment Research Challenge was incredibly rewarding. It sharpened our valuation, investing, and financial analysis skills, all directly relevant to careers in finance. Collaborating with the team and our faculty and industry advisors pushed us to consistently improve our research and our process. This has been a highly valuable experience.” said Ryan Trainor on behalf of the team.

In this highly competitive event, university sponsored teams engaged in intensive research focused on a designated publicly traded company. This year's subject company was CargoJet Inc, a global leader in providing time-sensitive air cargo services. Each team submitted a written report and then presented their findings to a panel of judges. The Research Challenge not only serves as a testament to the participants' dedication and analytical skills but also fosters an environment of excellence in the field of finance and business research.

“Cargojet was honoured to have our business selected as the subject company for this year's CFA Institute Research Challenge Local Competition. Congratulations to the University of Waterloo team, they clearly worked hard on their presentation and brought forward great insights and valuable suggestions. This is a real opportunity for Cargojet to build on our strengths.” said Scott Calver, CFO at Cargojet.

Student teams from the following schools participated in this year’s local competition:

Schulich School of Business, York University

Smith School of Business, Queen’s University

School of Accounting & Finance, University of Waterloo

DeGroote School of Business, McMaster University

The local level of the Research Challenge provides students with the unique opportunity to develop and present an equity research report and compete with other academic institutions. Students learn from leading industry experts and their peers. University of Waterloo will now move on to compete in the CFA Institute Research Challenge sub-regional level during the month of March. Winners from each of the regional level competitions (Asia Pacific, EMEA, and Americas) will then advance to the Global Final on May 13, 2024.

For more information visit CFA Institute Research Challenge

About CFA Society Toronto

Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Toronto represents the interests of over 11,000 investment professionals in the Greater Toronto Area through advocacy, education, events, and professional development. For more information visit http://www.cfatoronto.ca or follow us on Twitter @cfatoronto and on LinkedIn CFA Society Toronto.



Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.



-30-

Attachment

Media Relations CFA Society Toronto 4163665755235 media@cfatoronto.ca