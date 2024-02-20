Governor Abbott Reappoints Brown As Presiding Officer Of Webb County - City Of Laredo Regional Mobility Authority

TEXAS, February 20 - February 20, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Jed Alton Brown as the presiding officer of the Webb County - City of Laredo Regional Mobility Authority for a term set to expire on February 1, 2026. The Regional Mobility Authority is a political subdivision that allows local transportation planning and project delivery leaders to partner with the state to deliver transportation infrastructure projects that serve Webb County and the City of Laredo.

Jed Alton Brown of Laredo is president of The Brownstone Group, Inc, where he is a real estate developer and general contractor for multi-family housing properties. He is a member of the policy committee of the Laredo & Webb County Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and a former member of the Webb County Appraisal Review Board, where he served three terms. He previously volunteered his time as a board leader and coach for multiple youth sports teams across various local leagues. He is an active private pilot and holds a real estate broker’s license. Governor Abbott first appointed him the position in 2019. Brown received a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing from The University of Texas at Austin.