Companies Retain Recruiting for Good to Help Fund Sweet Girl Inspired Causes

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals; and generates proceeds to help fund and support sweet girl inspired causes According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "Did you know less than 2% of all U.S. giving goes to organizations that fund girls and women!"Companies that retain Recruiting for Good to help fund sweet girl inspired causes ( Girls Design Tomorrow ).$1,000 of every fulltime placement will be donated to help sponsor meaningful experiences and creative projects that change girls lives for good.Carlos Cymerman, adds "We give companies that retain our staffing agency for search the power to choose who benefits from our sweet donation. Companies will have the opportunity to personally know the recipients (who pre-qualify to earn sponsorship)! We teach girls to earn everything; which leads to self-fulfillment and self-reliance."Recruiting for Good has developed the sweetest training and development program by for exceptionally talented pre-teens to discover passion, purpose, and play thru self-expression and meaningful experiences.AboutGirls Design Tomorrow is a meaningful mentoring program developing leaders; created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Girls who have completed the most gigs on The Sweetest Gigs, are invited to participate and create their own sweet girl inspired causes (meaningful experiences that girls will benefit from). Achieve athletic feats, complete creative projects (i.e. creative writing and get published on LAParent.com), create own book club, dance for good, fashion design with a purpose, and support girl sports. Girls who earn meaningful experiences will have access to sweet mentoring experts that will personally guide them. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play'Sweet Girls who love 'The Humanities' will absolutely have the time of their life!'Before Carlos Cymerman launched Recruiting for Good, he went to Grad School to become a Marriage and Family Counselor, and was a teacher for 10 years in Pre-K, Elementary, Middle School, Private School, and Special Education. Carlos is trilingual; he has lived in 3 different countries before age of 12. I teach, what I learn...and I learn ...what I teach. "I love mentoring girls...because the ones that are exceptionally talented, are looking to do more than what is taught in schools!" Carlos's mom is 80 years old speaks 6 languages and still works doing what she loves!Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values and prepare for tomorrow's jobs. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Imagine, your 1st job was a sweet positive experience. Kids on our gigs learn to earn and love to work...appreciate everything more. We're experts at teaching fulfillment.

Exceptionally Talented 14-Year-Old Girl BooksandLooks Inspires The Sweetest Girl Cause; We Dance for Good!