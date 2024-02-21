Six Attorneys from Charleston Personal Injury Firm Receive Elite Lawyer Distinction

6 attorneys from The Steinberg Law Firm in Charleston receive the 2024 Elite Lawyer distinction, highlighting their skilled legal service in personal injury.

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Steinberg Law Firm is proud to announce that six attorneys from their practice have been named Elite Lawyers for 2024. The awarded legal professionals are David T. Pearlman, Thomas M. White, Steven E. Goldberg, Catherine D. Meehan, Michael J. Jordan, and Benjamin W. Akery. Elite Lawyer is a prestigious legal directory that identifies and honors attorneys nationwide who have demonstrated outstanding legal skills and professionalism.

For nearly 100 years, the lawyers at The Steinberg Law Firm have aggressively advocated for their injured South Carolinian clients, ensuring their clients’ rights are protected and respected. The firm handles a wide range of cases involving personal injury, workers’ compensation, and motor vehicle accidents.

Managing partner at the firm, attorney David. T. Pearlman is a highly respected lawyer who works primarily with workers’ compensation clients. Dedicated to the law firm and investing in the next generation of young attorneys, Mr. Pearlman was an adjunct professor at Charleston School of Law, lecturing students on injured workers’ rights. A member of the South Carolina Bar for over 40 years, Mr. Pearlman embodies a legal professional of uncommon ability and diligence.

Since joining the firm in 1980, Thomas M. White has dedicated his legal work to cases involving work injuries. Mr. White has a deep understanding of what a workplace injury means not only for the individual involved but for their family as well. As a result, Mr. White passionately pursues compensation for his clients to ensure they can receive as much compensation as possible.

Attorney Michael J. Jordan is a lawyer who emphasizes to his clients that they need not go through their legal difficulties alone. Mr. Jordan knows that suffering from an injury can have a tremendous impact on someone’s life and lets his clients know early on that they will not be alone on this journey but will be passionately represented to the best of his legal ability.

Joining The Steinberg Law Firm in 2008, attorney Benjamin W. Akery ascended to the status of firm partner in 2016. Since then, Mr. Akery has demonstrated on countless occasions his ability to outwork his competition through all steps of a legal proceeding. From providing clients with detailed assessments of their legal situation to fighting for their rights in court, Mr. Akery does not stop until the job is done and the client is satisfied.

With over a quarter century of legal experience, Steven E. Goldberg has dedicated his legal work to representing those in a variety of injury cases, often involving car accidents, wrongful death, and cases involving nursing home neglect. Through his patient and dedicated legal guidance, Mr. Goldberg has demonstrated his unique ability to provide his clients with “concierge service,” helping them through every step of their case.

Attorney Catherine D. Meehan is a partner at The Steinberg Law firm with a unique set of skills pertaining to both the legal and medical fields. Her impressive education and knowledge of various interconnected matters make her exceptionally talented in personal injury law cases. From her background working as an empathetic registered nurse (RN), Ms. Meehan brings that same compassionate attitude to her work with clients in the legal sector.

About The Steinberg Law Firm

Founded in 1927, The Steinberg Law Firm assists clients in personal injury and workers’ compensation cases. The firm’s relentless pursuit of justice for their clients has made them the foremost authority in helping injured individuals pursue compensation for their injuries.

To learn more about The Steinberg Law Firm, visit https://www.steinberglawfirm.com/. Call 843-720-2800 for a free consultation.

To learn more about Elite Lawyer, visit https://www.elitelawyer.com/ or call 833-403-5483.