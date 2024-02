Defying Odds: Memoir of A Pediatrician's Pro Se Victory Against Injustice in Probate Court

Dr. Sheila Owens-Collins, Board Certified Pediatrician and Author

Discover the inspiring journey of a pediatrician-turned-advocate as she fights for justice in 'Justice Served' – a gripping memoir of resilience and triumph.

UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Justice Served: How I Represented Myself to Victory" is an inspiring and compelling memoir that chronicles the relentless journey of a dedicated pediatrician who finds herself embroiled in a bitter probate court battle following her mother's death. When her siblings contest their mother's will, she's thrust into a legal maelstrom that tests her courage, tenacity, and faith in the justice system.Despite being named the first executor in her mother's will, she is unjustly disqualified from the role by a partial judge, citing family discord. This crushing setback, however, only fuels her determination to honor her mother's wishes and fight for justice.This book takes you on a roller-coaster ride of emotions as she bravely decides to sue the judge in federal court and file a motion for his recusal. Her audacious move leads to a turning point in her legal journey when her case is reassigned to a new judge, leading to a victory that reinstates her family's rightful claim to the estate and recognises her son, the second named executor, as the Independent Executor of the estate, per her mother's intentions."Justice Served: How I Represented Myself to Victory" is not just a story of a Pro se victory against the probate court; it's a testament to the power of resilience, the importance of standing up for what's right, and the transformative journey of a woman who went from being a pediatrician to a self-made advocate. It's an intimate exploration of a flawed legal system and a tribute to a daughter's unyielding love for her mother. This book serves as an inspiration for anyone facing seemingly insurmountable odds, reminding us that sometimes, justice demands we fight for it ourselves."Justice Served: How I Represented Myself to Victory" is an inspiring memoir detailing the legal battle (Case No. 481180 - Owens Family Living Trust, Case No. 473956 - Hattie Owens Estate) of a pediatrician. It's a testament to resilience and triumph, available on Amazon For media inquiries and review copies, contact Ben Reeves at Ben.reeves@thewallstreetpublishers.com - (212) 522-9975.