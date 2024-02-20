Supreme Court nearing completion of new public access, e-filing, and docket system

The Supreme Court is nearing completion of a new public access, e-filing, and docket system. Development of the system occurred over the past two years to replace the current docket system, which was created in the 1990s. The new public access and e-filing portal will offer a public access point for appellate documents and offer electronic filing to all parties. It will also allow online payment of filing fees.

The system is planned to go live in April. Attorneys will be required to file electronically through the new e-filing system. Paper filing, on the basis of attorney preference, will not be an option. Self-represented litigants, however, may choose whether to use the system, e-file by email, or paper file.

Training and education materials will be offered for anyone required or wishing to use the system.