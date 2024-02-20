Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,649 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court nearing completion of new public access, e-filing, and docket system

The Supreme Court is nearing completion of a new public access, e-filing, and docket system.  Development of the system occurred over the past two years to replace the current docket system, which was created in the 1990s. The new public access and e-filing portal will offer a public access point for appellate documents and offer electronic filing to all parties.  It will also allow online payment of filing fees. 

The system is planned to go live in April.  Attorneys will be required to file electronically through the new e-filing system.  Paper filing, on the basis of attorney preference, will not be an option.  Self-represented litigants, however, may choose whether to use the system, e-file by email, or paper file. 

Training and education materials will be offered for anyone required or wishing to use the system.

You just read:

Supreme Court nearing completion of new public access, e-filing, and docket system

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more