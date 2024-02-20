FREIDA ROTHMAN 2024 WOMEN OF STRENGTH™️ Campaign Honors the Resilience, Strength, and Leadership of Women Farmers

The three esteemed honorees for FREIDA ROTHMAN 2024 WOMEN OF STRENGTH™️ campaign - Christi Bland-Miller (left), Traci Middleton (center), and Hallie Shoffner (right) - sharing their stories of strength and resilience. Photo: Dhrumil Desai

Freida Rothman designed the STRENGTH bracelet to honor the legacy of her four grandparents who taught her to always see the beauty in life and choose a positive path forward in the face of adversity. Photo: Dhrumil Desai