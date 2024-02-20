SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Maison Solutions Inc. - MSS

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Maison Solutions Inc. (“Maison Solutions” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MSS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.



The class action concerns whether Maison Solutions and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until March 4, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Madison Solutions securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

On December 15, 2023, Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) published a report on Maison Solutions, alleging a number of “red flags” concerning potentially illegal activities. Hindenburg reported that John Xu, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, is also the President of J&C International Group (“J&C”) a company which “support[s] immigration services for high-net-worth Chinese investors” and that J&C, John Xu and an alleged related entity, Hong Kong Supermarkets, allegedly used supermarkets as a front to defraud the EB-5 visa program. Hindenburg’s investigation further revealed that the Company may be “being pumped by WhatsApp chat rooms” with screenshots of chatrooms showing “trading plans.”

On this news, Maison Solutions’ stock price fell $12.71 per share, or 83.6%, to close at $2.50 per share on December 15, 2023.

