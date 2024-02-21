Palm Springs Convention Center Sets Standard as First Convention Center in California to Achieve Autism Certification

Palm Springs Convention Center, an ASM Global managed facility, becomes the first convention center in California to earn the Certified Autism Center™ status.

We are proud to be the first convention center in California to receive this important designation. This represents our ongoing commitment to inclusivity and creating a welcoming environment..” — Rob Hampton, general manager

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Palm Springs Convention Center, an ASM Global managed facility, is proud to announce its achievement in becoming the first convention center in California designated as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This designation is awarded to organizations that have demonstrated their ongoing commitment to creating a more inclusive environment for autistic individuals. To earn this credential, the convention center staff underwent a comprehensive training and certification process to ensure they are better equipped with the necessary skills and resources to accommodate the needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive patrons, aiming to provide the best possible experience for all guests.

“The Palm Springs Convention Center is officially a Certified Autism Center™. We are proud to be the first convention center in California to receive this important designation. This represents our ongoing commitment to inclusivity and creating a welcoming environment for autistic individuals and their families,” noted Rob Hampton, general manager. “Through our dedicated staff completing autism training and certification, we aim to ensure that everyone can fully enjoy the experiences and events hosted at our convention center.”

This certification is a significant milestone in the Greater Palm Springs area's initiative to become a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD), a status awarded to communities offering a broad range of trained and certified lodging, recreational and entertainment options catering to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. The Palm Springs Convention Center now joins other notable Certified Autism Centers™ in the Greater Palm Springs area, including JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, The Farm, Tac/Quila, Clandestino, The Front Porch restaurants, The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, Visit Greater Palm Springs, City of Palm Desert municipality, Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory and Variety - The Children’s Charity of the Desert, with many others in the process.

“The Palm Springs Convention Center's achievement in becoming a Certified Autism Center™ not only enhances its accessibility for all patrons, but also significantly contributes to the Greater Palm Springs area's progress towards becoming a Certified Autism Destination™,” shares Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “This is a crucial step in creating a more inclusive and welcoming environment for autistic individuals and their families.”

In alignment with the broader community initiative, Kimber Foster, director of tourism for the Palm Springs Bureau of Tourism, added, “Along with the Palm Springs Convention Center, the guest service representatives at our two visitor centers, operated by the Palm Springs Bureau of Tourism, also went through training in autism and sensory awareness. With the staff’s completion of specialized autism training, they can provide a more hospitable space for individuals and families seeking tourist information, as well as highlight Palm Springs restaurants, hotels and attractions that are Certified Autism Centers™.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the global leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for professionals across the healthcare, education, and corporate sectors. It is the only credentialing board that provides organizations with certifications from subject-matter experts, autistic self-advocates and other resources, along with ongoing support. This ensures that organizations are better prepared to accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

IBCCES also offers AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families and individuals to find certified locations and resources that have met the rigorous standards required to be recognized as a Certified Autism Center™.

###

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About the Palm Springs Convention Center

The Palm Springs Convention Center is a premier destination for conferences, events, and exhibitions. With the breathtaking desert backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains and over 360 days of sunshine, this iconic venue offers an unparalleled experience for attendees and organizers alike. Boasting over 120,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, the Convention Center can accommodate intimate corporate meetings to large-scale conventions. With its dedicated team of event professionals, cutting-edge technology, and world-class amenities, the Palm Springs Convention Center ensures every event is a resounding success. Whether you're hosting a business conference, trade show, or gala, this prestigious venue sets the stage for unforgettable moments and endless possibilities.