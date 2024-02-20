Humboldt Comedy Announces 2nd Bigfoot Comedy Festival With Over 40 Artists Performing April 5, 6

HUMBOLDT COMEDY ANNOUNCES 2ND BIGFOOT COMEDY FESTIVAL WITH OVER 40 ARTISTS PERFORMING AT THE CRISP LOUNGE AND EUREKA VETERANS MEMORIAL BUILDING ON APRIL 5TH AND 6TH

This event will include an unprecedented number of live shows, podcasts and special events.

The Bigfoot Comedy Festival is celebrating the art of stand up comedy April 5th and 6th. Produced by Humboldt Comedy. This is a veteran sponsored event. This two day festival will feature over 40 comedians including: Ryan Danley, Freeway Farrell, Annie Fischer, Sam Mallett, Jane Malone, Leah Tamara, Kyle Adams, Rochelle Cote, Erol Chandler, Dennis Cruise, Ty Eldridge, Matt Franco, Karen Fregozo, Gerrit Grey, Jamon Jamison, Pistol Packin’ Jessy Jaymes, Jen Jay, Johnnycat, Chad Johnson, Jeff Jones, Borderline Lysha, Jacon McClain, Angela Mcfarland, Nick Meier, Tony Meyer, Nando Molina, Hollis Muenster, Sam Murphy, Trey Nelson, Pete Nelson, James O’Neil, AMber Pace, Jeff Pierce, Diana Ramsey, Eleanore Ryan, Sean Ryan, Armando Santoyo, Faith Spencer, Brandon Straker, Amy Thompson, Dave Williams, Eliza 0, Jesse Clark, Marcian Evans, David Lopez, and more… The Festival will take place at both the Crisp Lounge, and The Eureka Veteran’s Memorial Building. Expect around 30 vendors, live bands, a t shirt creation station, great photography opportunities, podcasts and themed shows. Tickets are $10 each day and are available in advance at humboldtcomedy.com, as well as a complete schedule of events.

Yours Sincerely,

Pete Nelson Humboldt Comedy