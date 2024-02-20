Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,651 in the last 365 days.

Humboldt Comedy Announces 2nd Bigfoot Comedy Festival With Over 40 Artists Performing April 5, 6

HUMBOLDT COMEDY ANNOUNCES 2ND BIGFOOT COMEDY FESTIVAL WITH OVER 40 ARTISTS PERFORMING AT THE CRISP LOUNGE AND EUREKA VETERANS MEMORIAL BUILDING ON APRIL 5TH AND 6TH

This event will include an unprecedented number of live shows, podcasts and special events.

The Bigfoot Comedy Festival is celebrating the art of stand up comedy April 5th and 6th. Produced by Humboldt Comedy. This is a veteran sponsored event. This two day festival will feature over 40 comedians including: Ryan Danley, Freeway Farrell, Annie Fischer, Sam Mallett, Jane Malone, Leah Tamara, Kyle Adams, Rochelle Cote, Erol Chandler, Dennis Cruise, Ty Eldridge, Matt Franco, Karen Fregozo, Gerrit Grey, Jamon Jamison, Pistol Packin’ Jessy Jaymes, Jen Jay, Johnnycat, Chad Johnson, Jeff Jones, Borderline Lysha, Jacon McClain, Angela Mcfarland, Nick Meier, Tony Meyer, Nando Molina, Hollis Muenster, Sam Murphy, Trey Nelson, Pete Nelson, James O’Neil, AMber Pace, Jeff Pierce, Diana Ramsey, Eleanore Ryan, Sean Ryan, Armando Santoyo, Faith Spencer, Brandon Straker, Amy Thompson, Dave Williams, Eliza 0, Jesse Clark, Marcian Evans, David Lopez, and more… The Festival will take place at both the Crisp Lounge, and The Eureka Veteran’s Memorial Building. Expect around 30 vendors, live bands, a t shirt creation station, great photography opportunities, podcasts and themed shows. Tickets are $10 each day and are available in advance at humboldtcomedy.com, as well as a complete schedule of events.

Yours Sincerely,

Pete Nelson Humboldt Comedy

You just read:

Humboldt Comedy Announces 2nd Bigfoot Comedy Festival With Over 40 Artists Performing April 5, 6

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more