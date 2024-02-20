MDC invites the public to an Evening with Wildlife Feb. 23 in Kirksville

Body

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to an Evening with Wildlife at William Matthew Middle School in Kirksville on Feb. 23 from 6-9 p.m.

This free event will feature several conservation-related exhibits including exhibits by the Missouri Beekeeping Association, the Missouri Trapping Association, and MDC fisheries, forestry, and protection exhibits. Staff will also be present to score deer antlers with official Boone and Crockett measurements. Guest speakers will be presenting on mountain lions in Missouri and MDC’s K-9 program.

All ages are invited, and questions about this event should be sent to Conservation Agent Kevin Powell at kevin.powell@mdc.mo.gov. William Matthew Middle School is located at 1515 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in Kirksville.