Innovation management is high-risk, but would professional status bring high reward?
Although 45% of CEOs prioritise innovation in the boardroom1, for innovation leaders it is a high-stress, high-risk career. Success is uncertain and failure is poorly tolerated. Only 49% of innovation leaders are still in post after three years – and 87.5% of those that leave go on to provide innovation for someone else2.
We will be asking “Is it time to professionalise innovation management?”
We have asked two distinguished industry practitioners to provide different perspectives and invite others working in this area to provide challenge and input from business and academia.
Chair: Dr Allison Haitz, trustee of RADMA and Strategic Advisor to Venture Capital and Private Equity
Professional status brings recognition, reward, and high-quality innovation: Prof Magnus Karlsson, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, Sweden
Innovation leadership is in our DNA – compulsory professionalisation would stifle inspiration: Scott May, Head of MISTA at Givaudan