Innovation management is high-risk, but would professional status bring high reward?

We will be asking “Is it time to professionalise innovation management?”

We have asked two distinguished industry practitioners to provide different perspectives and invite others working in this area to provide challenge and input from business and academia.

Chair: Dr Allison Haitz, trustee of RADMA and Strategic Advisor to Venture Capital and Private Equity

Professional status brings recognition, reward, and high-quality innovation: Prof Magnus Karlsson, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, Sweden

Innovation leadership is in our DNA – compulsory professionalisation would stifle inspiration: Scott May, Head of MISTA at Givaudan