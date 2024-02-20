Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,560 in the last 365 days.

Innovation management is high-risk, but would professional status bring high reward?

Although 45% of CEOs prioritise innovation in the boardroom1, for innovation leaders it is a high-stress, high-risk career. Success is uncertain and failure is poorly tolerated. Only 49% of innovation leaders are still in post after three years – and 87.5% of those that leave go on to provide innovation for someone else2.

We will be asking “Is it time to professionalise innovation management?”

We have asked two distinguished industry practitioners to provide different perspectives and invite others working in this area to provide challenge and input from business and academia.

Chair: Dr Allison Haitz, trustee of RADMA and Strategic Advisor to Venture Capital and Private Equity

Professional status brings recognition, reward, and high-quality innovation: Prof Magnus Karlsson, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, Sweden

Innovation leadership is in our DNA – compulsory professionalisation would stifle inspiration: Scott May, Head of MISTA at Givaudan

You just read:

Innovation management is high-risk, but would professional status bring high reward?

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more