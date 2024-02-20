MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario Students Host Press Conference to Announce the CFS-Ontario Annual Lobby Week

Toronto, Ontario, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- College and university students gather annually for the Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario Lobby Week, where they meet with MPPs to share students' priorities. The Federation will host a press conference to officially announce the Ontario Lobby Week and the students' recommendations for 2024 Lobby Week.

WHAT: Press conference announcing the CFS-Ontario Lobby Week

WHEN: Thursday, February 22, 9:00 am.

WHERE: Queen’s Park Media Room - Toronto, ON

WHO: Mitra Yakubi, CFS-O chairperson

After decades of cuts to public funding for Post-Secondary Education and a shifting landscape moving rapidly towards privatization and austerity, students find themselves struggling to keep up with ever increasing tuition fees and the high cost of living. With the highest overall tuition fees in the country, Ontario is failing students.Yet, students know it doesn’t have to be this way, and that another Post-Secondary Education System is possible.

Students are demanding that the provincial government legislate students’ right to organize, and respect Indigenous learners’ right to education. Students demand justice for graduate students, support for students with disabilities, and fairness for International students. Ultimately, students are demanding free, publicly-funded and high-quality education for all.

The Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario is the oldest and largest student organization in Ontario, representing over 350,000 college and university students in every region of the province.

