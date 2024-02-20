Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Shareholders of March 5, 2024 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Encourages Investors With Significant…

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit against Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASRT) has an upcoming March 5, 2024 Lead Plaintiff deadline. The lawsuit alleges Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s reliance on Indocin products to boost its net income was unsustainable given the risk of generic competition; (ii) the Spectrum Acquisition was less valuable than Assertio had represented to investors; (iii) accordingly, Assertio had overstated the positive impact the sale of Indocin products and the Spectrum Acquisition were likely to have on the Company’s profitability; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



If you bought Assertio shares between March 9, 2023 and November 8, 2023, and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/assertio/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is March 5, 2024.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com