Agital Acquires Digital Edge, an Established Agency in the Travel & Tourism Industry

The acquisition of Digital Edge adds the first woman-owned business and only travel and tourism industry-focused company to Agital’s portfolio

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agital, the agency delivering measurable business results to marketers and business leaders, announced today the acquisition of Digital Edge, a business-to-business (B2B) agency based in Jacksonville, Florida, that provides advanced sales and marketing services for the travel and tourism industry. The move adds the first woman-owned business and the only travel and tourism industry-focused agency to the Agital ecosystem.



“The Digital Edge team is so excited to partner with Agital and offer our distinctive knowledge in group marketing. We know the B2B side of the travel and tourism industry at the foundational level, and how to tap into the soul of organizations that keep it thriving,” said Mya Surrency, Founder of Digital Edge. “We look forward to having the power of Agital behind us to help us grow in our services while continuing to serve our clients and help them show return on investment to their stakeholders and communities.”

For over 12 years, Digital Edge has specialized in imaginative digital marketing solutions, collaboration, and—the flagship of the agency’s edge—meetings marketing for destination organizations, including Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles. The agency has more than 100 years of collective expertise, specifically in destination marketing and group and hotel sales, giving the team the unique advantage of competitively positioning an organization’s city, state, convention center, and/or hotel, and closing the gap that can exist between their sales and marketing teams.

“At Agital, we are excited to be expanding our expertise into the $2 trillion travel and tourism industry with the addition of Digital Edge to our group,” said Jeff Reynolds, CEO at Agital. “And I’m really pleased to find leaders like Mya and Shirley who have built a leading business with an established presence in the B2B destination marketing industry, and an incredible culture. Digital Edge brings a fresh perspective to Agital that further diversifies our service offering and fuels the ongoing evolution of our digital marketing solutions.”

Digital Edge has worked with over 40% of their clients for more than five years and ranked three times on the Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing private companies in America, most recently appearing on the 2023 roster.

About Agital

Agital unites agile strategies and innovative technology to deliver marketing services that create measurable impact for its clients, partners, employees, and the industry. With a national presence and offices in Boston, Washington, DC, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Diego, and St Louis, our insights-driven approach to strategy is redefining how marketing services are delivered and aligned with clients’ core business objectives. Agital’s full suite of marketing services encompasses holistic and channel-specific offerings designed to advance client performance. From paid and organic search, social media, email, marketplaces, and programmatic to PR, creative, and web development, we have the expertise and integrated approach to achieve client goals. For more information, visit agital.com .

About Digital Edge

Founded in 2011, Digital Edge provides cutting-edge digital marketing solutions, off-the-charts creativity, and meetings expertise for sales and marketing teams on the B2B side of travel and tourism organizations. The agency’s services for destination organizations, convention centers, hotels, and beyond include strategy, creative, media, content, sales, research, and video. Visit digitaledge.marketing to learn more.

