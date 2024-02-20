Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,557 in the last 365 days.

Woodbridge International Announces Sale of Design Plastics Inc. to Coda Resources, Ltd.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Design Plastics Inc. by Coda Resources, Ltd.

Design Plastics Inc. is a renowned manufacturer and supplier of injected molded and vacuum formed plastic parts primarily servicing the off-road auto parts industry.

Coda is a Contract Manufacturing and Outsourcing Services company headquartered in New York City. The company has a dozen global facilities and offices, including a product development hub in Shenzhen, China and its own 20 acre, fully enclosed industrial park in Heze, China. Coda offers comprehensive flexible overseas manufacturing, global sourcing, and integrated supply chain management.

Woodbridge International’s ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business.

For more information contact Don Krier at dkrier@woodbridgegrp.com or call 203-389-8400 x 201.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Woodbridge International Announces Sale of Design Plastics Inc. to Coda Resources, Ltd.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more