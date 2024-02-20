Calian Reports on the Election of Directors Voting Results

OTTAWA, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following matter was voted upon at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), held on February 15, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. This and other matters voted upon are described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders dated December 18, 2023 and Management Proxy Circular dated December 18, 2023.



Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.



Name of Nominee

Votes

For

% Votes

For

Votes

Against

% Votes

Against George Weber 7,204,460 89.73% 828,960 10.27% Ray Basler 7,206,602 89.76% 826,818 10.24% Lori O’Neill 7,749,306 96.48% 284,114 3.52% Young Park 7,371,454 91.97% 661,966 8.03% Jo-Anne Poirier 7,800,013 97.11% 233,407 2.89% Royden Ronald Richardson 7,819,005 97.33% 214,415 2.67% Valerie Sorbie 7,821,461 97.36% 211,959 2.64% Kevin Ford 7,910,085 98.48% 123,335 1.52%

About Calian

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation, respect, and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That’s Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American, European and international markets.

Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Product or service names mentioned here in may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:

pr@calian.com

613-599-8600 x 2298

Investor Relations inquiries:

ir@calian.com

