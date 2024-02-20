Submit Release
FloridaCommerce Announces More Than $7 Million in Available Funding to Equip Local Organizations with Resources to Boost Self-Sufficiency


Tallahassee, FL – Today, FloridaCommerce announced more than $7 million in available funding to assist expand opportunities for non-custodial parents to increase self-sufficiency and establish a successful pattern of paying child support. The Non-Custodial Parent Employment Program (NCPEP) provides long-term opportunities for Florida citizens in need and creates a pathway to achieve higher levels of self-sufficiency.
 
Eligible organizations include governmental, quasi-governmental, and nonprofit organizations that assist non-custodial parents who are unemployed, have difficulty meeting child support obligations, become self-sufficient, and establish a successful pattern of meeting child support payments. Priority will be given to applications that a Local Workforce Development Board and a community-based organization jointly submit.

The deadline to apply is Friday, March 29, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. For more information about the NCPEP program and how to apply, please visit the Non-Custodial Parent Employment Program webpage.

