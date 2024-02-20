HIP Video Promo Presents: Denise Marsa premieres brand new music video "You Should Have Asked" on Music-News.com

Indie pop singer Denise Marsa takes country music for a spin in brand new single "You Should Have Asked"

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denise Marsa, the acclaimed singer-songwriter known for her innovative blend of alt-indie pop, is starting off the year with an energetic, fun, and irreverent new single and music video, "You Should Have Asked." Known for her versatility and creative flair, Marsa takes a step forward, infusing elements of country pop and rock, highlighting her signature style in this infectious new track.

The genesis of "You Should Have Asked" started when Marsa was tinkering on her keyboard with a riff, the opening hook that would define the song's relentless pace. Drawing from her inspiring experience at the 2023 Lainey Wilson Red Rock concert in Denver, CO, Marsa channeled the exhilarating night of live music into the composition.

Collaborating with one of her trusted music video partners, Bill Westmoreland, Marsa brought her vision for "You Should Have Asked" to life with a visually quirky storyline. The music video cleverly accentuates the song's playful vibe with cameos from hens, horses, racing cars and her British co-producer and guitarist, Paul A. Harvey. Through the fast-paced music video, from the leading characters, she reflects the attitude of seizing opportunities and embracing authenticity. Marsa's strong memorable melodies and pro-feminist/pro-self-positive lyrical messages shine through, reinforcing why many consider her to be one of the bright stars of the indie solo artist genre today.

Denise Marsa is an accomplished American singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur hailing from Trenton, New Jersey. Her breakthrough moment came when she was approached by Dean Friedman to collaborate on his second album, “Well, Well,” Said The Rocking Chair, featuring the chart-topping duet “Lucky Stars.” The song soared to No. 3 on the UK Singles Chart and No. 6 in Australia, earning Marsa widespread recognition as the “mystery voice” behind the hit. In the mid-80s, she lent her distinctive voice as the lead vocalist on The Flirts’ track “Helpless (You Took My Love),” showcasing her versatility and vocal prowess. A self-taught keyboardist, as a composer she stretches herself, not comfortable with boundaries and labels and in 1998 she started her own record label with the release of her debut album SELF.

