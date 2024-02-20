Dialect Imports, LLC Announces Formation of Advisory Board to Enhance Strategic Growth

Paul Mabray, Robin Reece Hlava, David Keck

Paul Mabray, Robin Reece Hlava, and David Keck join the Advisory Board of Dialect Imports, LLC.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dialect Imports, LLC a recently established Italian wine importing company in the United States, is thrilled to announce the establishment of its Advisory Board, a key milestone in its commitment to excellence and innovation.

The formation of the Advisory Board underscores Dialect's plan to go to market with the best people and products alongside them. The board will provide invaluable insights, guidance, and strategic direction to ensure Dialect Imports delivers exceptional Italian wines to the U.S. market.

"We are excited to welcome three such accomplished professionals to our Advisory Board, each bringing unique expertise that aligns with our goals," said Christina Solazzo, Founder and CEO of Dialect Imports, LLC. "Their collective knowledge and diverse experience will undoubtedly impact our strategic initiatives and contribute to our success in the market."

The three new members of the Advisory Board are:

1. Paul Mabray – PIX Wines

Paul Mabray has been a powerful change agent in the wine industry for over twenty years. He has been at the forefront of all significant digital trends for the wine industry, working with WineShopper.com and Wine.com when they entered the wine-digital space. He founded two companies that significantly changed the digital US wine landscape, first by introducing winery e-commerce with Inertia Beverage Group, which transformed into WineDirect.com pioneering winery e-commerce, and then again by introducing social media and social customer relationship management with VinTank.com. He recently attempted an ambitious industry moonshot to create Pix (pix.wine), the world's first wine discovery platform. As one of the wine industry’s foremost futurists and thought leaders, Paul focuses his experience on helping companies with digital transformation and strategies that build innovative wine companies.

“Market access for family-owned wineries is growing more challenging. As a distinctive, female-led importing company, Dialect is transforming the way for purposeful Italian wines to connect with US wine enthusiasts. It's a privilege to serve on their talented Advisory Board and lend my experience to help build an innovative approach to introducing exceptional boutique Italian wines to American wine lovers.” - Paul Mabray

2. Robin Reece Hlava – Chief Growth Officer at BAM Marketing Agency

Robin joined BAM Marketing Agency, as the Chief Growth Officer (CGO) in the summer of 2021 after a successful 28 year career in the healthcare industry. As CGO, Robin focuses on identifying new business opportunities, aligning revenue goals to drive growth and innovation, and delivering excellent client experience. She has 25+ years experience in sales, marketing, and strategic partnership management. Her experience and education have positioned her to help individuals, teams, and businesses grow and develop as leaders in their field.

“I am very humbled and excited to be a part of the Advisory Board along with the other exceptional individuals Dialect Imports has selected as their team of advisors. I believe the diversity in our work experiences and the fact we all have the common thread of running family businesses will help create a positive momentum and growth for the year ahead.” - Robin Reece Hlava

3. David Keck – Stella14 Wines

Entering the wine field in 2010, David was named one of Food & Wine’s Sommeliers of the Year in 2016, and passed his Master Sommelier exam later that year, making him the 149th American Master Sommelier and the 233rd in the world. David has presented seminars for the Court of Master Sommeliers, GuildSomm, Vine Society, and numerous other educational organizations. He is a featured presenter at events such as the Aspen Food & Wine Classic, Pebble Beach Food & Wine, TEXSOM, Nantucket Food & Wine, and many others and is a sought-after wine judge for competitions both nationally and abroad. He founded the Houston Sommelier Association and created LoireFest, a Texas-wide celebration of the Loire Valley. Fate finally brought him back to the Northeast where he now farms a vineyard in his home state of Vermont and makes wine for Stella14 Wines, a brand he and his fiancé Lauren started in 2020.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Advisory Board at Dialect– the focus of the portfolio and the personal touch that Christina brings to the selections are setting it up to be one of the most exciting new Italian books in the market. I look forward to our collaboration and working with Robin and Paul, both of whom bring such amazing experience to the conversation. ” - David Keck

With their diverse backgrounds and knowledge - Paul, Robin, and David will play a pivotal role in advising Dialect on portfolio development, marketing strategies, and overall business growth.

About Dialect Imports, LLC:

Dialect Imports, LLC is a US-based wine importer and wholesaler, and certified as a Women-Business Enterprise. The company is focused on multigenerational wineries that reflect a taste of place unique to regions across Italy, and utilize sustainable or organic methods. The Dialect portfolio - 75% of which is made up of female producers - is a blend of renowned names in Italian winemaking as well as some relative newcomers we expect will be thought of similarly very soon.