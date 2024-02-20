Tennessee State Parks Seek Volunteers for Annual Weed Wrangle March 2

Tennessee State Parks invite Tennesseans to participate March 2 in the state’s annual Weed Wrangle, part of a national effort to remove invasive plants from public spaces. The state has 36 state parks participating.

The Weed Wrangle is a nationwide movement for volunteers to help rescue public parks and green spaces from non-native invasive species through hands-on removal of especially harmful trees, vines, and flowering plants. The state is a partner in the Weed Wrangle program with the Garden Club of America.

Examples of the Wrangle this year include wildflower gardening at Cumberland Mountain State Park; clearing bush honeysuckle and privet around the trail head and canoe access at Harpeth River State Park; restoring native vegetation at Booker T. Washington State Park; and removing Chinese privet at T.O. Fuller State Park.

A link for details of the event at each participating state park can be found here. Harpeth River State Park will hold its Weed Wrangle March 3, and Fort Loudoun State Park will hold its event March 16.

Tennessee Promise students may use the Weed Wrangle for community service requirements for the college financial assistance program.