MDC offers free Winter Trout Fishing for Kids class March 2 in Lee’s Summit

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering a free Winter Trout Fishing for Kids class from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area in Lee’s Summit. This class will start with classroom instruction at MDC’s Kansas City Regional Office at the Reed Area. Then the class will move to Honker Pond on the area where participants will fish for trout.

The class is open to participants ages 7 to 15. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Only the participants will go fishing at Honker Pond. But family and guardians are also welcome to attend the class and learn about trout fishing, too. MDC will provide all necessary equipment and bait for fishing.

John Rittel, MDC community education assistant, will give an overview of rainbow trout and MDC’s winter urban fishing program. Rittel will demonstrate trout fishing tackle. Then attendees will head to Honker Pond for the fishing. Besides fishing tackle, MDC will also provide hot chocolate and a campfire for warming up if the weather is cold. Staff and volunteers will help coach the anglers.

Fishing permits are not required for the participants. But if they wish to keep the trout they catch, they will need a Missouri Trout Permit. Permits will not be available at the event. But they can be obtained online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZET or at commercial vendors who sell permits.

Registration is required. Each child attending must be registered separately. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/47A.

