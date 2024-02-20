DigiKey to Highlight Power Solutions from Leading Suppliers at APEC 2024

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, will be highlighting the latest in power solutions from leading suppliers at APEC 2024, Feb. 25-29 in Long Beach, Calif.



Conference attendees can visit DigiKey at booth #1821 for demos of innovative power technology products such as battery chargers, electrolytic capacitors, eval boards, power converters and modules, switching regulators and more from leading suppliers, including RECOM, Wolfspeed, EPC, TDK Corporation and Mersen. DigiKey will also be giving away its legendary engineering rulers, plated through hole breadboards and other exciting swag.

“We’re excited to show how DigiKey is helping engineers and designers accelerate progress at the upcoming APEC conference in Long Beach,” said Heather Fulara, senior director, interconnect & electromechanical at DigiKey. “Power solutions are the backbone of the millions of innovative designs being developed around the world, and we’re looking forward to connecting with the engineering professionals and students fueling those designs.”

APEC has been one of the industry’s leading events in North America for more than 35 years, focusing on the practical and applied aspects of the power solutions business. Visit DigiKey at APEC booth #1821.

For more information about the power technologies DigiKey offers, please visit the DigiKey website.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 15.3 million components from over 2,900 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook , X, YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

Editorial Contact

Laura Stengrim

DigiKey

(218) 681-8000 ext. 14489

laura.stengrim@digikey.com