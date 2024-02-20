EMU Interior Architecture Department Holds an Event for Graduation Project Presentations and ‘Final Lecture’ Themed Seminar

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Architecture Faculty, Interior Architecture Department held an event for project presentations and final lecture presentation within the scope of the 2023 – 2024 Academic Year Fall Semester “INAR 492 / ITAS 402 – Interior Architecture Workshop VI”. The project design theme for the students of the Turkish-medium program run by EMU Interior Architecture Department academic staff members Prof. Dr. Özlem Olgaç Türker and Research Assistant Gülde Kasım, and the English-medium program run by Senior Instructor Assist. Prof. Dr. Seyit Ermiyagil and Research Assistant Şevin Emektar was determined as the designing of interior and surroundings of Contemporary Art Museum for EMU Art Collection.

Within the scope of the project, students were asked to create unique scenarios. At the beginning of the design, the interiors of the world-renowned museum buildings were investigated as an example, and the needs programs, space, function, activity setup, integrated systems, heating, cooling, ventilation, fire and security, universal / responsible design, etc. topics were expected to be analyzed. In addition, it was requested to develop a spatial identity in the designed area and to design this identity as an effective approach in creating the characters of all spaces.

Along with the program coordinators, Interior Architecture Department Chair Assoc. Prof. Dr. Afet Coşkun, Interior Architecture Department Vice Chair Assist. Prof. Dr. Ahenk Yılgın Damgacı and specialist on museum buildings MAKEMUD (Famagusta City Museum Association) Director Prof. Dr. Uğur Ulaş Dağlı and one of the successful interior architects of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and EMU Interior Architecture Department graduate Pembe Birinci attended the event as guest jury members.

On the other hand, on the second day of the event, EMU graduate Pembe Birinci delivered the “Final Lecture” presentation, in which her professional experiences were shared as the last lesson. Birinci who shared her professional experiences with the students, answered the questions from the students at the end of the presentation.