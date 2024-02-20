VZIO Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of VIZIO to Walmart

MONSEY, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the price of $11.50 per share in cash for which VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) (“VIZIO”) has agreed to be sold to Walmart. The sales price is below the price target for VIZIO of at least three Wall Street analysts (source: TipRanks).

Why is there an investigation?

On February 20, 2024, VIZIO announced that it had agreed to be sold to Walmart for $11.50 per share in cash.

“We are investigating whether the VIZIO Board of Directors acted in the best interests of VIZIO shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to VIZIO shareholders, as well as whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

Notably, according to TipRanks, the sales price is below the price targets of the following Wall Street analysts:

$16.00 per share, Nicholas Zangler at Stephens

$12.00 per share, Thomas Champion, Piper Sandler

$12.00 per share, Scott Searle at Roth MKM



