Global Pressure Relief Devices Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 6.24 billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 6.85%: Straits Research

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% over the forecast period. The main forces driving regional growth are rising public and private R&D expenditures, rising medical device demand, and rising rates of chronic illness in the region. A growing preference for healthcare delivery at home, supportive reimbursement policies, a rising geriatric population suffering from chronic illnesses, and rising pressure ulcer management demand are some factors driving the market.

New York, United States, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A pressure relief device is a cushioned appliance explicitly designed to relieve pressure at specific points caused by the patient's body weight, mainly while resting on the bed. In order to prevent pressure ulcers, these devices are frequently stuffed with air, water, gel, or foam. These devices allow the patient to move around while keeping the skin between the bone and the chair or mattress from being constantly compressed.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/pressure-relief-devices-market/request-sample

Increasing Geriatric Population Worldwide Drives the Global Market

In the twenty-first century, the aging population is anticipated to have a significant social, economic, and political impact on nearly every industry, including healthcare. The number of people 60 and older has significantly increased recently in most geographic areas, and this trend is anticipated to accelerate in the upcoming years. In addition, changes in the skin are the most noticeable signs of aging, including wrinkles and sagging skin. Older people's skin is thinner, more brittle, and less elastic. They are, therefore, more susceptible to developing pressure ulcers. In older patients with chronic illnesses, weight loss is common. The body's muscle and fat loss cause inadequate padding between the bones and external surfaces such as beds and wheelchairs. This friction leads to pressure sores. The market will grow due to the rising number of elderly people who require products to prevent pressure sores.

Growing Demand for Preventive Measures and Healthcare Infrastructure Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Patients with pressure ulcers have increased demand for state-of-the-art medical equipment, such as pressure relief devices, which has coincided with the rapid growth of healthcare infrastructure. The demand for pressure relief devices is also fueled by the growth of public-private partnerships (PPP) in the healthcare sector. The search for formal agreements with hospitals that specialize in second-guessing pricy surgical procedures is on for manufacturers. It is anticipated that rising healthcare spending and an improved healthcare infrastructure will increase demand for pressure relief devices during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global pressure relief devices market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.58% over the forecast period. The development of primary, secondary, and tertiary care hospitals facilitates the growth of North American markets for pressure relief devices . The number of elderly patients with chronic illnesses is rising, putting tremendous strain on healthcare infrastructure. Accountable Care Organizations and U.S. government initiatives are anticipated to offer incentives to healthcare providers across all medical specialties and settings. They have the power to alter the situation of rising healthcare costs fundamentally.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% over the forecast period. Rising public and private R&D investments, rising demand for medical devices, and increasing chronic illness prevalence are key factors driving regional growth. A rising preference for healthcare delivery at home, favorable reimbursement policies, an increasing geriatric population with chronic illnesses, and rising pressure ulcer management demand drive the market. It is anticipated that rising healthcare spending in this region will hasten technological advancement in the healthcare industry and stimulate the demand for pressure relief devices.

Key Highlights

Based on type, the global pressure relief devices market is bifurcated into low-tech devices and high-tech devices. The low-tech segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global pressure relief devices market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.58% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global pressure relief devices market’s major key players Are Stryker, 3M, ArjoHuntleigh, Baxter International, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Paramount Bed Co., Ltd, Smith-Nephew, Direct Healthcare Group, and Essity.

Market News

In March 2022, Minocasa, a home products supplier based in the United States, introduced the 12" hybrid mattress Mino, which features a three-zone pressure relief system comprised of over 1,000 individually wrapped spring coils.

In January 2022, Corsicana, a mattress manufacturer, introduced RENUE's Adapti-Gel Matrix comfort layer for greater pressure point relief and maximum comfort and support while sleeping.

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market: Segmentation

By Type

Low-Tech Devices

High-Tech Devices

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/pressure-relief-devices-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone:

+1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (India)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com